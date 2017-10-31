Steven Joyce, Mark Mitchell mull National's leadership race - reports

National's leadership battle is set to intensify as Mark Mitchell and Steven Joyce are expected to declare their intentions for the top job, according to media reports.

Steven Joyce. Source: 1 NEWS

The duo are expected to make the announcement today, setting up a heated week of lobbying among members of the National Party caucus.

They would join Judith Collins, Amy Adams and Simon Bridges in the running for the top job, with Ms Adams ruffling some feathers by bringing an entourage of supporting MPs to her campaign launch last week.

Mark Mitchell. Source: NZ Parliament.

Veteran MP Jonathan Coleman, meanwhile, has ruled himself out of the race.

Today Gerry Brownlee played down suggestions he might run for leader of the party.

The 56-member caucus must elect a new leader by the time current leader Bill English's resignation takes effect on February 27.