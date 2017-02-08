Steve Sumner's legacy to all Kiwi men: Get your prostate checked

Steve Sumner's battle with prostate cancer was not in vain despite succumbing to the disease today.

Sumner made it his mission since diagnosis in September 2015 to raise awareness in Kiwi men about the disease.

In an interview with Fairfax last year Sumner urged Kiwi men to get checked.

"I really want to get the message out there to other blokes to keep getting tested," he said.

Last spring's Play It For Steve prostate cancer awareness campaign was organised by the Prostrate Cancer Foundation and Friends of Football.

The campaign saw football clubs across the country promote prostate cancer awareness at matches.

"I feel I'm not losing any dignity bringing awareness about prostate cancer – in fact, I gain strength from making men aware," Sumner said in a statement ahead of the event.

Sumner's courageous outlook in the face of the disease was praised by Prostate Cancer Foundation chief executive Graeme Woodside.

"I admire his courage and tenacity in dealing with his prostate cancer, which is incredibly inspiring to many men facing the same challenge," Mr Woodside said in a statement last year.

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation 10 per cent of New Zealand men will develop prostate cancer. Every year approximately 3000 New Zealand men are diagnosed with the cancer and around 600 die of the disease.