 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Steve Sumner's legacy to all Kiwi men: Get your prostate checked

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Steve Sumner's battle with prostate cancer was not in vain despite succumbing to the disease today.

Sumner captained NZ’s 1982 World Cup football team and was capped 105 times.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sumner made it his mission since diagnosis in September 2015 to raise awareness in Kiwi men about the disease.

In an interview with Fairfax last year Sumner urged Kiwi men to get checked.

The All Whites lost to Scotland 5-2, but Sumner's moment of magic in the box is a piece of Kiwi sporting history.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I really want to get the message out there to other blokes to keep getting tested," he said.

Last spring's Play It For Steve prostate cancer awareness campaign was organised by the Prostrate Cancer Foundation and Friends of Football.

The campaign saw football clubs across the country promote prostate cancer awareness at matches.

"I feel I'm not losing any dignity bringing awareness about prostate cancer – in fact, I gain strength from making men aware," Sumner said in a statement ahead of the event.

Sumner's courageous outlook in the face of the disease was praised by Prostate Cancer Foundation chief executive Graeme Woodside.

"I admire his courage and tenacity in dealing with his prostate cancer, which is incredibly inspiring to many men facing the same challenge," Mr Woodside said in a statement last year.

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation 10 per cent of New Zealand men will develop prostate cancer. Every year approximately 3000 New Zealand men are diagnosed with the cancer and around 600 die of the disease.

Continue Sumner's legacy and visit prostate.org.nz to find out more about the disease or to make a donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:39
1
Sumner captained NZ’s 1982 World Cup football team and was capped 105 times.

Video Obituary: All Whites legend Steve Sumner passes away after cancer battle, aged 61

00:46
2
Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

01:55
3
Mongrel Mob Hastings Chapter President Rex Timu has launched a Waitangi Tribunal claim, saying the government isn’t fighting P hard enough.

Inter-gang fight night organised by Mob president warring against P

00:40
4
Obama goes kitesurfing

Watch: Beaming Barack Obama looking SO carefree in kitesurfing battle with Richard Branson

5

Wellington commuters delayed by two-truck crash in Upper Hutt


02:39
Sumner captained NZ’s 1982 World Cup football team and was capped 105 times.

Video Obituary: All Whites legend Steve Sumner passes away after cancer battle, aged 61

Sumner captained New Zealand's 1982 football World Cup team.

01:11
The Labour Party leader says he still backs his choice of Mr Jackson despite party opposition.

'No one got a telling off' – Andrew Little quells party division rumours over Willie Jackson promotion

Jackson has been promised a role as Minister for Maori Development if Labour is elected.

00:49
Charismatic news host Richard Quest says CNN should have covered the crucial states during the election.

Jack Tame asks Richard Quest: Did CNN miss the final result in the US election?

Charismatic news host Richard Quest says CNN should have covered the crucial states.

02:04
Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland tonight having been rescued by a German cruise ship.

Why Tongan fishermen rescued after being adrift at sea have walked away with more than their lives

Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland having been rescued by a German cruise ship.

01:58
Among the well-known faces in this "Treat Her Right" advertisement is Kiwi actor Miriama McDowell.

'I feel like I'm playing every woman' - Kiwi star part of powerful ad campaign for equal pay

Miriama McDowell feels like crying every time she shoots scenes of her playing underpaid women.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ