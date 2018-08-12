Steve Hansen weighs in on latest haka debate

A 17-year-old has been arrested after three armed offenders robbed a Napier petrol station yesterday morning.

According to Police, at around 6am on Saturday three armed suspects entered the Z Petrol Station on Kennedy Road in Napier, demanded goods from an attendant before fleeing the scene with the items.

The attendant was left shaken from the incident but was uninjured.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard says it is a pleasing result to locate one of those responsible.

A black Nike sports bag containing items of interest to police is believed to have been dumped somewhere between the petrol station and suburb of Marewa.