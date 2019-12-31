Steve Hansen and Noeline Taurua among those to receive title of Sir and Dame in New Year Honours

The New Year Honours list sees two of New Zealand’s most successful coaches receive recognition for their services to sport.

Former All Blacks’ coach Steve Hansen and current Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua will now have the title of Sir and Dame before their names respectively.

Sir Steve was made a Knight of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM) for his services to rugby. Hansen was the assistant coach when the All Blacks won the 2011 Rugby World Cup and head coach for their 2015 World Cup win.



Dame Noeline recently led the Silver Ferns to victory over Australia at this year’s Netball World Cup. She also had a storied career as a player, representing the Silver Ferns between 1993 and 1999.

In other fields, Professor Marilyn Waring was honoured for her services to women and economics and the Honourable Joseph Williams was recognised for services to the judiciary.

The full New Year’s Honours list of Knight’s and Dames can be found below:

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:



Dr Anna Louisa de Launey Crighton, QSO, JP

For services to heritage preservation and governance

Ms Noeline Taurua

For services to netball

Professor Marilyn Joy Waring, CNZM

For services to women and economics



KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:



Mr Stephen William Hansen, CNZM

For services to rugby

Mr Robert George Martin, MNZM

For services to people with disabilities

The Honourable Joseph Victor Williams

For services to the judiciary