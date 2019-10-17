Stephen Colbert finds 'peak happiness' in ongoing tour of New Zealand

American comedian and outspoken Lord of the Rings fan Stephen Colbert has been posting about his grand time in New Zealand while he is in the country filming segments for his popular show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He's been sharing his adventures on Instagram, including photos from atop a snowy mountain with the pun: "This is peak happiness".

Colbert, who has frequently spoken in the past about his desire to visit New Zealand, also recreated his cameo in the 2013 Hobbit installment.

Those segments will air on his show next month.