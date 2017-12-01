 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Steer clear of popular Paleo Diet, Ministry of Health recommends

share
Emily Cooper

Emily Cooper 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Paleo Diet might be popular amongst celebrities, but the Ministry of Health doesn't recommend you try it. 

Table top still life of foods high in healthy fats such as olive oil, Salmon, nuts and avocados with vegetables and herbs.

Paleo Diet.

Source: istock.com

The ministry has today released its clinical guidance for healthcare practitioners and those who give advice for weight management. 

Part of the guidelines include a "Popular Diets Review".

In this year's review the ministry offers advice and recommendations on several diets, including the Mediterranean Diet, very Low-Carb diet, the Paleo diet, Detox dieting and fasting. 

The ministry guidelines describe the Paleo diet as: "An eating pattern claimed to be based on the diet of our 'hunter-gatherer' ancestors from the Palaeolithic period (around 2.5 million to 10,000 years BC).

"It consists of vegetables, some fruit, nuts, naturally occurring fats and oils, meat, eggs and seafood. It excludes dairy products, grains, legumes and processed foods, including processed oils, sugar and salt."

It lists some pros and cons for the diet, including the fact it does include many healthy, less processed foods. However it excludes entire food groups that are important for healthy eating, including grains and dairy products and encourages eating large amounts of meat. 

The overall advice is that it's not recommended. 

One diet that does get the tick from the ministry is the popular Mediterranean diet. 

The diet focuses on eating plant based foods such as fruit, veges, whole grains and healthy fats such as olive oil. 

"A Mediterranean diet is effective for weight loss when a person follows it for 12 or more months. The diet is consistent with the Ministry of Health's Eating and Activity Guidelines for New Zealand Adults.

"Research has shown that the traditional Mediterranean diet reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke, and improves glycaemic (blood sugar) control in people with type 2 diabetes."

The guidelines can be found here.

Related

Health

Emily Cooper

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Wagner bagged 7-39 as the visitors stumbled to 134 in their Test opener in Wellington today.

LIVE: Neil Wagner stars for Black Caps as West Indies unravel after lunch, all out for 134

00:23
2
Dame Susan Devoy said Mr Peters described her as "a bit round" in 1987, but the deputy PM disputes that.

Watch: 'I thought it was a compliment' - Winston Peters denies Dame Susan Devoy's claim he made comments about her weight

01:02
3
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

01:04
4
One of the Navy's biggest ships is being decommissioned after 30 years of service.

Watch: Navy perform two mighty haka as HMNZS Endeavour berths in Devonport for the final time


01:02
5
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord's coffin carried from marae

The vital items are handed through midwives and DHBs.

National outbreak of whooping cough declared by Ministry of Health with babies under one-year-old the most vulnerable

Three youngsters died during the last outbreak and hundreds needed hospital treatment.

02:05
Young male New Zealanders are overrepresented in drowning statistics.

The 'Swim Reaper' is lurking - Campaign using dark humour launched to help reverse high incidence of young men drowning during Kiwi summer

Young males are over-represented in drowning statistics.

00:23
Dame Susan Devoy said Mr Peters described her as "a bit round" in 1987, but the deputy PM disputes that.

Watch: 'I thought it was a compliment' - Winston Peters denies Dame Susan Devoy's claim he made comments about her weight

The Deputy PM disputes calling her "a bit round" in 1987.

23:16
The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

Video podcast: Paid parental leave, LVRs & Overseas Investment – Corin & Co. dissect the week's big political stories

The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

'A more menacing vibe than the average passive homeless person' - Kiwis feel way less safe at night than a year ago

Police report Kiwis are feeling significantly less safe, and homelessness could be the reason.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 