 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Steampunk capital Ōāmaru floats luxury hotel on water

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A multi million dollar luxury floating hotel could be the next attraction for the steampunk capital of New Zealand.

Concept for the floating hotel.

Source: Supplied

Based in Ōāmaru Harbour, it will be the first of its kind in the country.

But some locals are worried about the impact it could have on rare local wildlife.

The 25 room, four-and-a-half star hotel has been generating a lot of excitement in a town that is facing a shortage of high-end accommodation.

A developer who has chosen to remain anonymous approached the Ōāmaru Licensing Trust with a plan to use his barge to house the hotel.

Trust general manager Cathy Maaka said it was the type of accommodation that would be a drawcard for visitors.

The trust has already approached Stufkens and Chambers Architects to design the hotel - and steampunk-inspired features have not been ruled out.

The trust was working on a business case with final costings to present to the Waitaki District Council, Mrs Maaka said.

Tourism Waitaki general manager Margaret Munro said the proposal would boost accommodation in the region.

"At the moment we have got limited bed numbers in that high-end area," Ms Munro said.

The district should aim for 100 additional rooms in the high-end sector in the next five years, she said.

With the council's proposal to seek UNESCO Global Geopark status later this year and increasing tourist numbers, Ms Munro said accommodation needed to be a focus for the future.

While there is no timeframe for the hotel proposal to get off the ground - or on the water - its backers are keen to get the ball rolling.

But the proposal has not got universal support.

University of Otago paleoecologist Nic Rawlence said the project could disturb the nearby rare Otago shags breeding colony and trigger a mass nest abandonment from the nearby Sumpter Wharf.

"What would happen is the birds would run round the colony, crush the eggs, abandon the breeding colony that if we lose, there's a real danger that the Otago shag will go into an extinction vortex and we won't actually have the species around in the future," Dr Rawlence said.

Developments needed to enhance or preserve the wildlife to prevent any disturbance to the colony, he said.

Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher said the proposed hotel would extend the reputation Ōāmaru has as an interesting and quirky place to visit and stay.

People visited Ōāmaru, but then stayed elsewhere because of the limited high-end accommodation range, Mr Kircher said.

He hoped the hotel proposal would keep tourists in the town.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:18
1
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

2
Child's swing (file picture).

Boy accidentally impales himself on bamboo stick while playing on swing in Whitianga

3
New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

4
Australian police officers.

Two children shot dead in Sydney

5

Teenage boy missing in Tasman found safe and well

New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

The banker claims to have seen emotional blackmail on customers with children.

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.

02:11
Alo Ngata, 29, from Tonga, died on July 4.

Man who died after being Tasered by police in Auckland named

The Tongan national was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.

Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

MPI refers evidence of potential serious staff misconduct to Serious Fraud Office

"Measures are already underway internally to understand how the matters may have occurred - even though they occurred some years ago", MPI director general Martyn Dunne said.