Steak with Dr Ashley Bloomfield? Charity auctions lunch date with Director-General

The Cancer Society is auctioning a lunch in Wellington with Dr Ashley Bloomfield, as charities across the country grapple with fundraising amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TradeMe auction includes the chance for seven people to have lunch at Wellington restaurant Bellamy’s by Logan Brown with the Director-General of Health.

Dr Bloomfield said he’s always happy to support a good cause, and the auction will be live for 10 days.

A Cancer Society spokesperson said they were “grateful that Dr Ashley Bloomfield is supporting the Cancer Society on Daffodil Day by kindly offering his time”.

Charities across New Zealand have adapted to new ways of fundraising with the Covid-19 pandemic cancelling many major fundraising events.

Women’s Refuge created an online initiative ‘Gift a Safe Night’, which allows members of the public to pay for a safe night for someone subject to family violence.

“Anticipating that street collection would not be a probable option we were able to regionalise this campaign allowing the public to purchase safe nights in specific areas across New Zealand,” a Women’s Refuge spokesperson said.

In a similar situation, KidsCan came up with an innovative way to raise money by creating a Covid-19 urgent appeal asking people to donate $19.