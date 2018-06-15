 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'It stays hidden' - Age Concern urges people to watch out for the signs of elder abuse

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Age Concern New Zealand is urging people to be vigilant for elder abuse - and to actually go and see older people rather than just sending things.

Spokesperson Hanny Naus says those committing elder abuse often start out wanting to help.
Source: Breakfast

Spokesperson Hanny Naus, speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast, said elder abuse is "when an older person is harmed by someone who they trust, and that can be an action or an inaction".

Most elder abuse comes from people who initially genuinely want to help older people, she said, but that can turn sour.

"Psychological abuse sits behind most abuse that happens ... so often a person might be being betrayed or being upset by what's happening in their lives and have no avenue to express that or to deal with that," Ms Naus said.

"What we see a lot is that people who initially start off trying to be helpful to the older person, often it's in a family situation where one person offers to take care of them or to help them with their finances, ends up being controlled or abused by that person."

The best way for people to help is to stay aware of how an older person is feeling - to go and visit them and ask questions rather than sending flowers, for example.

"Ask questions and seek out what might be useful to that person to get the help they need," Ms Naus said.

"A lot of what happens in families ... stays hidden."

You call Age Concern on 0800 326 686 for advice, even if you're not sure if a person is being abused.

Related

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


2
Melbourne, Australia - November 19, 2012: Qantas Airways Airbus A380 registered VH-OQF takes off as QF93 to Los Angeles (LAX) from Melbourne International Airport at Tullamarine, Victoria.

Qantas jet nosedives for 'terrifying' 10 seconds after encountering turbulence from another aircraft

01:21
3
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


01:06
4
The pair arrived in Chester via train to appear at opening dedication ceremonies where they watched children sing and dance.

Watch: Cheering crowds greet Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth as royal pair make first joint appearance

04:01
5
Spokesperson Hanny Naus says those committing elder abuse often start out wanting to help.

'It stays hidden' - Age Concern urges people to watch out for the signs of elder abuse

01:06
The pair arrived in Chester via train to appear at opening dedication ceremonies where they watched children sing and dance.

Watch: Cheering crowds greet Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth as royal pair make first joint appearance

The day was filled with smiles and cheers as the 92-year-old monarch and 36-year-old former actress paired up in northwest England.

The All Blacks' winger has been recalled to the starting side for the Eden Park clash.

Former All Black Julian Savea to leave New Zealand for French club Toulon - report

A French media report says that the Hurricanes winger will sign a two-year deal with the side.

Landlords are legally required to give specific details of a property's insulation to tenants.

'Lack of adequate insulation statements' common in tenancy agreements, MBIE says, who warn landlords - increased enforcement is coming

All new tenancy agreements should have detailed insulation info -but Tenancy Services says "a lack of adequate insulation statements were common".

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist levy of up to $35 likely to be imposed on visitors from overseas next year, Government signals

A month of consultation on the planned tourist tax to help fund tourism infrastructure opens today.


00:15
The hosts dominated their opening match, taking a 5-0 win in Moscow.

Russia get 2018 World Cup off to flyer with 5-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia

The hosts dominated their opening match, taking a 5-0 win in Moscow.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 