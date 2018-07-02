 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


How to stay off the alcohol during Dry July

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

For some Kiwis July is the month to abstain from alcohol for a good cause.
Source: Seven Sharp

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:55
1
Donaldson completed a two-month journey in New Plymouth tonight.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson makes landfall after becoming first person to kayak solo from Australia to NZ

2
CT scan (file picture).

Public hospital radiologist ordered to apologise for inaccurate scan reading of woman later found to have pancreatic cancer

00:47
3
He said due to the circumstances he “understood” what UK’s Nigel Farage meant when he called him New Zealand’s “own version of Trump".

Watch: Winston Peters responds to being called New Zealand's version of Donald Trump

06:53
4
The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.

'Seriously get a life' - Council tells Dunedin family to remove backyard tree house they say breaches Building Code

00:22
5
The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.

Students safely home after school lockdowns in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty, police speaking to person of interest over one incident

06:53
The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.

'Seriously get a life' - Council tells Dunedin family to remove backyard tree house they say breaches Building Code

The tree hut, built by granddad Trevor Norman, has given his grandsons Logan, Devon and Ethan hours of fun.

00:27
The teenagers making up musical act Le ART have now been asked to perform at a Silver Ferns game.

Watch: Teens invited to sing at Silver Ferns game after video of beautiful anthem rendition goes viral

The Porirua College students posted a video of themselves singing the anthem, after American singer Crystal Collins tuneless rendition at a Kiwis league game.

02:54
An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the Louise Nicholas rape case.

Watch: Winston Peters quizzed by media over relationship with embattled Deputy Police Commissioner - who once sought NZ First selection

An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the the Louise Nicholas rape case.

00:24

Northland farm in spotlight again over allegations of mutilated cattle

Investigators say they found a nightmarish scene at a farm at the centre of animal abuse allegations.

Man appears in court charged with murder after two-year-old girl found in river near Whakatane

The man was granted interim name suppression.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 