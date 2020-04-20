Stay home, stay safe: Prime Minister reiterates seven principles of Alert Level 3

The Prime Minister today reiterated the principles of Alert Level 3 after announcing the country will move to the level on 11.59pm Monday April 27.

Jacinda Ardern announced today Cabinet has decided to extend Level 4 restrictions until after Anzac Day, with the country then remaining at Alert Level 3 for two weeks afterwards before a review.

She outlined seven principles of Alert Level 3:

Stay home - “if you are not at work, school, exercising or getting essentials, then you must be at home - the same as Alert Level 4.”

Work from home where possible - “we still want the vast majority of people working from home and children and young people learning from home.” The Government announced last week schools would open for up to and including Year 10 students if they need it.

Businesses should make themselves Covid-19 safe - “Covid-19 has spread in workplaces. So, the quid pro quo of being able to open is doing it in a way that doesn’t spread the virus.” Some businesses are able to open as long as they are contactless.

Stay regional - “the closer to home the better… make minimal trips.”

Keep bubbles as small as possible - “if you need to, at Level 3, you can expand your bubble a small amount to bring in close family, isolated people or caregivers.”

Wash hands often with soap and dry them. Cough and sneeze into elbows.

If you are sick, stay at home - “get advice from the GP or Healthline about getting a test.” She said the success of contact tracing and measures of isolation relies on people getting tested quickly.

Ms Ardern said everyone in the country needed to play their part to control Covid-19.

Source: Associated Press