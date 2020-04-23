'Stay home and save lives' - Police warn against travelling over Anzac weekend

Anzac weekend is not the time for Kiwis to become complacent and not stick to lockdown rules.

That's the message from Police Commissioner Andrew Coster as New Zealand prepares for a second public holiday under Covid-19 Alert Level 4.

His warning comes just weeks after a number of Kiwis were caught trying to travel outside of their regions over Easter weekend with a number being turned around by police.

Over Easter weekend, police issued 64 different prosecutions towards those flouting lockdown rules.

With the announcement this week that Alert Level 3 will come into place next Tuesday, police are reminding Kiwis they need to continue to abide by the current restrictions.

Commissioner Coster today once again urged Kiwis to continue to follow lockdown rules during the three day weekend.

"As we move towards Alert Level 3, it's important to note that police will continue to enforce the Level 4 restrictions until 11:59pm on Monday night," Commissioner Coster said.

"The sacrifices we have all made have made a real difference, and we must not get complacent. Right now, we are at Alert Level 4, we all need to stay home and save lives.

"For the next five days, we all need to continue sticking to the rules. That means staying at home, only undertaking essential travel, and keeping it local.

"Ahead of Anzac weekend, I want to remind everyone that the Alert Level 4 restrictions still stand, this is not a time for complacency.

"Over the long weekend, you need to continue to stay in your bubble and stay local, don't travel to your bach, stay in your neighbourhood."

Mr Coster also re-iterated that, much like Easter weekend, police will continue to provide a strong presence on New Zealand roads.

"Police will be highly visible over Anzac weekend. This will include road check points, making sure people are safe and complying with the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions.

"Any travel over Anzac weekend should be for essential purposes only. If your planning to travel to your beach, or visit friends or family, you need to change your plans and stay home.

"Officers will be visible in our communities and on the roads, including in popular holiday spots, and on the arterial roads to them, to make sure people are aware of the requirement that everyone in New Zealand needs to stay in their current place of residence while Alert Level 4 restrictions are in place.