 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Stay dry! Wet weather set to plague much of the country today

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The wet weather experienced over the past few days isn't going to ease up anytime soon for Auckland and parts of the North Island. 

Breakfast weatherman Chris Chang has the latest weather forecast.
Source: Breakfast

A low over the Tasman Sea is what's behind the recent spate of rain and it's going to carry on into the evening. 

MetService have issued a heavy rain warning to residents in Bay of Plenty and Gisborne where up to 120mm of rain could fall by midnight.

A severe weather watch is still in place for Auckland, Northland and Coromandel until early this afternoon. Residents can expect to see heavy bursts of rain only broken up by lighter spells of drizzle.

There's a storm warning in force for the top of the South Island, with some Cook Strait ferry sailings cancelled.

A spokeman from kiwirail said high winds in Picton overnight affected services and 'several Interislander sailings this morning have been cancelled as a result and 'passengers are being re-accommodated on later sailings.'

The strong winds seen yesterday however are dying down. 

Related

Northland

Hawke's Bay

Auckland

Gisborne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
If anything illustrates why you should keep your cool in traffic it is this video from California.

Watch: Shocking moment an act of road rage escalates into massive crash

2

Live stream: Breakfast

00:28
3
Peter Burling and his crew have won four from four races against Oracle in the America's Cup final series.

Team NZ unveil tiny modifications to boat they hope will propel them even faster to America's Cup glory

03:12
4
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson says Team USA were attempting to sail with their bows low to the water, similar to Team NZ.

'It looked like they were pushing the boundaries' - Oracle take a leaf out of Team NZ's playbook in America's Cup training

01:52
5
Oracle certainly weren’t going to miss out on the big reveal.

Watch: The moment Team NZ's decked-out boat emerges from the shed – and everyone wants a peek

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.

00:40
Footage shows Diamand Reynolds and her young daughter minutes after Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police.

Video: 'I don't want you to get shooted' - girl, 4, pleads with mum to stop yelling at US cop who shot driver dead

Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police in July 2016, in a routine traffic stop.

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English accused in Parliament of lying to the media, enabling 'a cover-up' of Todd Barclay affair

The PM wasn't in Parliament today but his reputation took another hammering as his honesty again came into question.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ