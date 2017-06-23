Stay dry! Wet weather set to plague much of the country today

The wet weather experienced over the past few days isn't going to ease up anytime soon for Auckland and parts of the North Island.

A low over the Tasman Sea is what's behind the recent spate of rain and it's going to carry on into the evening.

MetService have issued a heavy rain warning to residents in Bay of Plenty and Gisborne where up to 120mm of rain could fall by midnight.

A severe weather watch is still in place for Auckland, Northland and Coromandel until early this afternoon. Residents can expect to see heavy bursts of rain only broken up by lighter spells of drizzle.

There's a storm warning in force for the top of the South Island, with some Cook Strait ferry sailings cancelled.

A spokeman from kiwirail said high winds in Picton overnight affected services and 'several Interislander sailings this morning have been cancelled as a result and 'passengers are being re-accommodated on later sailings.'