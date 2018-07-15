 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Statue of the Maori earth mother Papatuanuku proposed for Auckland’s Bastion Point

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The massive statue could be big enough to rival Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer and the Statue of Liberty.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:53
1
The workers left their jobs at clinics across Northland to take up roles at a new rehabilitation clinic being planned by a convicted fraudster.

Northland health workers say they're thousands of dollars out of pocket after being caught in employment scam

01:56
2
Road closures to major highways in the Coromandel have left some people stranded in the region today.

Watch: Recap of today's wild weather causing flooding in Auckland and Coromandel

00:15
3
The hooker was instrumental in the Warriors’ big win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Warriors bounce back in style with big win over woeful Broncos

00:15
4
Chris Satae was sinbinned for using his elbow as he ran at Andrew McCullough, with the Broncos hooker also seeing yellow for retaliation.

Watch: Fists fly as Warriors beat Broncos in Brisbane for the first time in five years

00:22
5
The wild weather has caused road closures around the region.

Watch: Driveway turned into raging river after heavy rain in Coromandel


02:53
The workers left their jobs at clinics across Northland to take up roles at a new rehabilitation clinic being planned by a convicted fraudster.

Northland health workers say they're thousands of dollars out of pocket after being caught in employment scam

Aperahama Anihana denies the claims, but apologised to those affected.

00:22
The wild weather has caused road closures around the region.

Watch: Driveway turned into raging river after heavy rain in Coromandel

Police are advising people in the region to delay their travel until tomorrow morning if possible.

00:15
The hooker was instrumental in the Warriors’ big win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Warriors bounce back in style with big win over woeful Broncos

The win moves the NZ team above Brisbane to sixth on the ladder.


Pictures: Flooding from deluge of heavy rain cuts off Coromandel

The flooding is expected to worsen this evening due to the high tide at 9pm.

00:29
A neighbour said the family was home at the time but no one was injured.

Lucky escape for Auckland family after large tree crashes through roof of house during wild storm

The wild weather is moving south with flooding causing road closures in the Coromandel.