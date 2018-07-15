Statue of Māori earth mother Papatūānuku proposed for Auckland's Bastion Point

Source:
A statue of Papatūānuku, the Māori earth mother, with a size large enough to rival the Statue of Liberty and Brazil's Christ the Redeemer has been proposed for Auckland's Bastion Point.
Auckland iwi Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei says, with the council's help, the statue could stand as tall as 50 metres above the entrance to Auckland's harbour.
"There's a range of different sources for that funding. [Auckland] Council will put something in. I think it'll be welcomed by our local community - of course by Māoridom - but also by international visitors. This could be iconic for Auckland," Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says.
However, it may be years before we see the statue.
Council and iwi are currently in the early stages of consultation and have yet to choose its design and exact location.
