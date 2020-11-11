TODAY |

Stats NZ apologises for mistake in child poverty statistics

Source: 

Stats NZ has discovered an error in last year's official child poverty statistics.

A child using a plastic tricycle. Source: istock.com

By Sarah Robson for rnz.co.nz

The error affected the median income for the year to June 2020, which is used to provide the thresholds for child poverty reporting.

Before the error was detected, the statistics showed there had been a statistically significant decrease over the last two years - prior to Covid-19 - across three of the nine child poverty measures.

The corrected figures now show a significant decrease across five of the nine measures.

The corrected data has been independently reviewed by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The mistake also affects household income and housing costs statistics.

Corrections to those figures will be published next week.

Stats NZ said it regretted the error and apologised.

New Zealand
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:27
Greyhound trainer cops four-month ban after one of her dogs found with meth in its system
2
Australian police suspect murder-suicide after man, his baby girl die following fall from tourist attraction
3
Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt hails NZ's Covid response, Ardern's leadership
4
Shock in Australia after mother-of-three burnt to death, ex-partner charged with murder
5
Bank deposits up to $100,000 to be guaranteed by Government
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Person dies following crash involving a motorcycle in car park in Hastings

One dead, three others injured following crash between car and truck south of Whangārei

Almost 10,000 Aussies download NZ's Covid-19 tracer app since trans-Tasman bubble's opening
01:46

Queensland urged to strengthen domestic violence laws after mum's horrific burning death