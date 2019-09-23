Statistics New Zealand to release 2018 Census data today after series of delays

After a series of delays, Statistics New Zealand will today release data from its 2018 Census.

It was the first time New Zealanders could use the internet to answer the compulsory questions, but several problems meant the responses from one in 10 Kiwis weren't counted.

An inquiry revealed too much focus was put on the online option and found the organisation's leadership was "ineffective", prompting the resignation of the chief statistician Liz MacPherson last month.