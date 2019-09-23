TODAY |

Statistics New Zealand to release 2018 Census data today after series of delays

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

After a series of delays, Statistics New Zealand will today release data from its 2018 Census.

It was the first time New Zealanders could use the internet to answer the compulsory questions, but several problems meant the responses from one in 10 Kiwis weren't counted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Stats NZ chief executive stepped down after a damning independent review of the census. Source: 1 NEWS

An inquiry revealed too much focus was put on the online option and found the organisation's leadership was "ineffective", prompting the resignation of the chief statistician Liz MacPherson last month.

Today's data set will include electoral boundaries and population numbers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today’s data set will include electoral boundaries and population numbers. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:18
Steve Hansen gets RWC media giggling with cheeky one-liner analysing win over Boks - 'We're one-from-one'
2
Australia's Reece Hodge cited for high shot on Fiji forward
3
All Blacks rave over Ardie Savea's dominance against Springboks: 'He's at the peak of his powers'
4
Player Ratings: All Blacks impress in Rugby World Cup opener against Springboks
5
England beat courageous Tonga to open their RWC campaign
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fire destroys house in Taumarunui
02:16

'Pest Feast' event a hit with Wellingtonians as Conservation Week wraps up

South Auckland police warn public of 'loud noises' ahead of training exercise tonight
02:11

Napier community speed dates council candidates ahead of elections