TODAY |

Stateless former child slave in indefinite detention in Australia

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Immigration

During his sometimes unbelievable and often tragic life, he's been kept as a slave, people have wanted to kill him and, at all times, he's been a man without a country.

The man, known as M47 - a pseudonym he was given by a court - doesn't know his parents, his age or even where he was born.

His mother died when he was about six years old and he was sent to an orphanage in the Canary Islands, but ran away.

He wound up in Belgium, where he met a man who made him a house slave for about two years.

When a door was left unlocked one day he escaped and fled to Holland, where he was picked up by a gang and trafficked around Europe.

Fearing for his life if he didn't do the gang's bidding, he fled for New Zealand but never made it out of Australia.

M47 believes he comes from the disputed territory of Western Sahara in north-west Africa, but he can't be sure.

The director of Human Rights for All, Alison Battisson, is a lawyer who acted for M47 in a recent, unsuccessful court bid to get him freedom.

"He certainly has had a lot of hardship in his life. He is definitely a survivor and he's certainly very flexible in being able to respond to very difficult situations.

"But really, what it comes down to is he is an example of someone who is stateless and has experienced extreme statelessness."

Despite what he's been through, Ms Battisson said M47 is a quite extraordinary person.

"He is a delightful gentleman. He's incredibly generous, he's very intelligent, he's very funny, he would do anything for anyone. And all he really wants to do is to get out of detention and start a new life.

"He is an extraordinary linguist. So despite the fact he's had a very difficult background - or in fact perhaps because of it - he has had to learn 10 to 12 languages."

According to an Australian High Court document filed in November, the Australian Department of Immigration and Citizenship was to meet with officials at the New Zealand High Commission in Canberra in November and raise the possibility of M47's resettlement in New Zealand.

Immigration New Zealand confirmed to RNZ that it had received a request for resettlement of a person being detained in Australia but after some consideration declined it.

Ian Rintoul, from the Refugee Action Coalition, said it was an "appalling" case that highlighted everything that's wrong with Australia's immigration detention system.

"It is a direct result of mandatory detention. You've got an absurd situation where the law says that this person can be held in immigration detention even though the Australian Government has got nowhere to return this person to."

He said instances of statelessness were far more common than you might think.

"Very often you find situations when there are clearly stateless people: Feyli Kurds, for example, the Bidoon of Kuwait. Very often Palestinians find themselves stateless because they can't be returned through Israel - Israel of course won't accept Palestinians."

Mr Rintoul said M47's case demonstrated why the New Zealand government should take a stronger stand against Australia's policies on immigration detention.

It comes as immigration prisoners across Australia - many of whom are New Zealanders - engage in hunger strikes to protest their apparently indefinite detention.

Matthew Theunissen

rnz.co.nz

M47 escaped slavery and trafficking but was detained in Australia on his way to New Zealand.
M47, as he is known, escaped slavery and trafficking but was detained in Australia on his way to New Zealand. (file image) Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Immigration
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:51
Campbell Gardiner thought better of simply eating the vegetable and decided to put it to better use.
Wellington man sells unique phallic shaped potato on Trade Me for charity
2
Opened pack full of cigarettes closeup
Cigarette giant Marlboro plans to pull smokes from NZ shelves this year
3
The singer angrily denies the sexual abuse allegations he is facing.
Watch sex accused R Kelly's astonishing meltdown during CBS interview
4
'Mum, we’re in lockdown' - Tauranga parent shares worrying message from child after reported gunshot
5
The proposed World Rugby Nations Championship would be run in years there is no World Cup or Lions tour.
World Rugby reveals planned structure for three-tier global league - with relegation and promotion
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Northland vaccination campaign comes under fire

Hospital bosses want national campaign targeting anti-vax messaging
01:55
Matekino Lawless’ show Whatu Manawa features a selection of her signature works

Master Māori weaver debut's first solo exhibition at tender age of 91
00:20
It’s now out, but at the time it started a number of concerned residents called authorities about the thick black smoke that could be seen billowing from Coopers Knob.

Large fire on Christchurch's Port Hills out
00:44
His comments come as recommendations on the future of schooling are under review.

David Seymour says Tomorrow's Schools shake-up will 'undermine' what is already working