State-owned insurance company under investigation after claims they hired private eyes to spy on Canterbury earthquake victims

Claims have surfaced that private investigators were paid to spy on Christchurch earthquake victims, spurring the government to investigate the company. 

The inquiry will focus on Southern Response, a company responsible for settlings insurance claims, and a security contractor it hired.
Newshub allege insurance company Southern Response, owned by the state, collected information on earthquake clients by employing private investigators. 

The State Services Commission released a statement at 11am today, saying it is looking into whether a "government agency and one of its contractors may have breached the State Services Standards of Integrity and Conduct". 

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes said it would "focus on Southern Response, a government-owned company responsible for settling claims by AMI policyholders for Canterbury earthquake damage, and a contractor it hired". 

"The material I have seen raises questions around compliance with standards of integrity and conduct for State servants. Those questions need to be answered," Mr Hughes said.

The Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods referred the matter to the State Services Commission on February 16. 

