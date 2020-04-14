State of national emergency extended for another seven days

The state of national emergency to support the Government’s Covid-19 response has been extended for a further seven days.
The declaration is unrelated to the length and measures related to alert Level 4.
Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare said in a statement the extension was made on the advice of Sarah Stuart-Black, the Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management, after consultation with the Prime Minister.
“While the recent Covid-19 case numbers have shown that we are turning a corner, it is essential that we continue to have the powers activated by the state of national emergency available to maintain the Level 4 restrictions and ensure we do not squander New Zealanders’ good work,” he said in a statement today.
The state of emergency, first declared on March 25, gives civil defence emergency management professionals extraordinary powers that include:
- Closing and restricting access to roads and public places and regulate traffic
- Removing or securing dangerous structures and materials
- Providing rescue, food, first aid and shelter
- Conserving essential supplies
“These powers have been used to direct non-essential businesses to close, direct freedom campers to relocate, requisition a carpark for Covid-19 testing and close some roads to boost the enforcement of alert Level 4 rules,” Mr Henare said.
Declarations of a state of emergency automatically expire after seven days and can be extended as many times as needed.