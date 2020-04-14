State of national emergency extended for another seven days

The state of national emergency to support the Government’s Covid-19 response has been extended for a further seven days.

The declaration is unrelated to the length and measures related to alert Level 4.

Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare said in a statement the extension was made on the advice of Sarah Stuart-Black, the Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management, after consultation with the Prime Minister.

“While the recent Covid-19 case numbers have shown that we are turning a corner, it is essential that we continue to have the powers activated by the state of national emergency available to maintain the Level 4 restrictions and ensure we do not squander New Zealanders’ good work,” he said in a statement today.

The state of emergency, first declared on March 25, gives civil defence emergency management professionals extraordinary powers that include:

Closing and restricting access to roads and public places and regulate traffic

Removing or securing dangerous structures and materials

Providing rescue, food, first aid and shelter

Conserving essential supplies

“These powers have been used to direct non-essential businesses to close, direct freedom campers to relocate, requisition a carpark for Covid-19 testing and close some roads to boost the enforcement of alert Level 4 rules,” Mr Henare said.