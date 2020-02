Emergency services are responding to a serious crash which has closed both lanes of State Highway One near Taihape this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

St John have confirmed to 1 NEWS one person is in serious condition while two other people are moderate.

A helicopter is also at the scene.

The highway is closed both ways between Gorge Road and Rauma Road.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays.