State Highway One in Northland partially reopens after truck rolls

A truck and trailer rolled in Northland's Kaipara District this morning, blocking State Highway One for several hours.

A stretch of State Highway One between Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd and State Highway 12 was earlier closed in both directions to allow a crane to be brought in to right the truck and trailer.

The road has since been opened to north bound traffic with a stop/go operation in place.

A separate crash has now occurred on the alternative route, blocking it in both directions.

This latest crash, reported to police after 9am, occurred on Cove Rd, Mangawhai, between Woodleigh Lane and Bream Tail Rd.

A truck carrying hazardous material has gone off the road.

Nothing is leaking from the truck, but emergency services require a safe space around the scene.

Emergency services were called just after 4am today to the scene between Kaiwaka and Brynderwyn.

The truck driver, a man, has moderate injuries.