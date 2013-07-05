 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


State Highway One in Northland partially reopens after truck rolls

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A truck and trailer rolled in Northland's Kaipara District this morning, blocking State Highway One for several hours.

Police road closed

Source: 1 NEWS

A stretch of State Highway One between Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd and State Highway 12 was earlier closed in both directions to allow a crane to be brought in to right the truck and trailer.

The road has since been opened to north bound traffic with a stop/go operation in place.

A separate crash has now occurred on the alternative route, blocking it in both directions.

This latest crash, reported to police after 9am, occurred on Cove Rd, Mangawhai, between Woodleigh Lane and Bream Tail Rd.

A truck carrying hazardous material has gone off the road.

Nothing is leaking from the truck, but emergency services require a safe space around the scene.

Emergency services were called just after 4am today to the scene between Kaiwaka and Brynderwyn.

The truck driver, a man, has moderate injuries.


Related

Northland

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

4
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

00:29
5
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


03:17
Massey University research shows RTD guzzling young women are the new face of NZ's drinking problem.

Young NZ women drinking RTDs to 'hazardous levels' - Alcohol Healthwatch warns

New research has revealed startling figures about the consumption of RTDs in NZ.

00:45
A lobby group today presented the council with a petition against plans to cut funding.

'Love our libraries, save our librarians' - petition presented to Auckland Council over plan to cut funding

Members of the Love Our Libraries lobby group have this morning presented a petition to Auckland Council.


03:14
A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

Bringing New York Chic to the Heart of the Hutt

A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

01:39
Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.

Old grain silos get given a new lease on life in Christchurch

Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.

Married couple of 69 years die minutes after each other while holding hands

"The ultimate in chivalry — so he could go to heaven and open the door for her."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ