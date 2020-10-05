State highway closed following building fire in Napier

A state highway is closed following a building fire involving burning sulphur in Napier this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Nine fire trucks were called to the scene at Ravensdown Fertiliser Co-operative at around 2am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

State Highway 51 has since been closed due to the burning sulphur.

No homes or buildings in the surrounding area are in danger, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, firefighters were called to a scrub fire in the Far North this morning.