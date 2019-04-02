TODAY |

State Highway 25 in the Coromandel closed after fatal crash

As traffic starts to build as people head out of Auckland for the long weekend, a fatal crash has forced the closure of a main road in the Coromandel.

State Highway 25 is closed between Hikuai and Tairua.

Police say the single vehicle crash happened south of Pukepoto around 12.30pm. 

One person died and a second person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Police say the road will remain closed until 11pm.

A detour is available is via Thames Coast through the Coromandel Township and motorists are able to get to Pauanui but not as far as Tairua, NZTA advises.

Motorists are warned to expect significant delays.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).
