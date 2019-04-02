State Highway 25 in the Coromandel closed after fatal crash

As traffic starts to build as people head out of Auckland for the long weekend, a fatal crash has forced the closure of a main road in the Coromandel.

State Highway 25 is closed between Hikuai and Tairua.

Police say the single vehicle crash happened south of Pukepoto around 12.30pm.

One person died and a second person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Police say the road will remain closed until 11pm.

A detour is available is via Thames Coast through the Coromandel Township and motorists are able to get to Pauanui but not as far as Tairua, NZTA advises.