Part of State Highway 2 was blocked following a serious two-car crash in the Western Bay of Plenty this evening.

Road closed file image. Source: istock.com

The crash occurred near the intersection with Woodland Road, near Tahawai, just after 6pm, police said. The road has now reopened but delays can be expected in the area.

Two people are reportedly seriously injured from the crash.

A helicopter was dispatched to the scene.