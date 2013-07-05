 

State Highway 2 closed near Gisborne until next week after Waioeka Gorge land slip

State Highway 2 has been closed between Gisborne and the town of Opotiki after a large land slip in Waioeka Gorge has completely blocked the road.

The SH2 is expected to be closed until at least next week, the New Zealand Transport Agency said, after 1000 square metres of land slipped this afternoon.

The Transport Agency is asking motorists to please avoid the area.

Engineers will be on site Saturday morning to assess the situation and contractors are expected to be clearing the slip over the weekend if the weather allows.

People should use State Highway 35 as an alternative route.

The Opotiki District Council and Gisborne District Council have closed the old Motu Road so it is not available as a detour.


