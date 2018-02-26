 

State Highway 1 set to reopen in Kaikoura, but NZTA warns motorists to expect 'significant delays' on the road

State Highway 1 will reopen through Kaikoura on Friday, after it was closed again due to massive landslips caused by ex-Cyclone Gita.

State Highway 1 through Kaikoura won't reopen until later this week after slips once again buried the road and railway.
Source: 1 NEWS

The NZ Transport Agency says there will still be significant delays once the road reopens.

"Given the extensive area needing repair south of Kaikoura, there will be long stretches of highway as a single lane and people need to expect significant, extra delays there," says Tim Crow, Transport Agency Earthquake Recovery Manager.

"People may wish to take the Lewis Pass Alternate Route between Picton and Christchurch if they want to avoid these delays."

The NZTA also announced slightly modified opening hours for SH1 to the north and south of Kaikoura due to reduced evening light heading into Autumn.

the new hours will be 7.30am - 7.30pm. (Previously the hours were 7.00 am to 8.30 pm.)

The time to travel SH1 through Kaikoura, Christchurch to Picton, could exceed five-and-a-half hours, compared to under five hours before Gita.

The overnight closure points will not change on the north side of the town – it will remain closed between Clarence and Mangamaunu.

