State Highway 1 to reopen with a new piece of road linking Kaikoura to the south

The barriers are set to go up on State Highway 1 from Christchurch to Kaikoura this morning after months of work to restore the road which was hammered by quakes, cyclones and slips.

The re-opening will come just in time for the long weekend and features 300 meters of brand-new highway.

Ruth Bullen, NCTIR Earthworks Manager, told 1 NEWS: "It's such a narrow corridor and such a lifeline to get materials and people through for the recovery."

She also said the work had been quite a challenge over the last month with recent cyclones pushing 10,000 cubic metres of earth down the hill, shutting off road and rail.

Work is also ongoing to straighten the twisted mess of railways left after the first quake which KiwiRail hopes to have open by the end of the year.