State Highway 1 north of Wellington to remain closed into night after truck crash

New Zealand
Wellington
Accidents

State Highway one north of Wellington is closed in both directions after a truck carrying dangerous chemicals crashed.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

The accident happened a Pukerua Bay at around 3:45am. 

SH1 remains closed as a result of the spill.

NZTA Wellington says due to the hazardous nature of materials spilled, the extraction of the vehicle and clearing of the lanes will be a complex operation.

The road is not expected to re-open till after 8:00pm, as the truck will also need to be extracted.

A detour is open on Paekakariki Hill but is restricted to light vehicles only, with campervans and large trucks unable to use the road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and consider delaying their travels.

