State Highway 1 north of Wellington to remain closed into night after truck crash

State Highway one north of Wellington is closed in both directions after a truck carrying dangerous chemicals crashed.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

The accident happened a Pukerua Bay at around 3:45am.

SH1 remains closed as a result of the spill.

NZTA Wellington says due to the hazardous nature of materials spilled, the extraction of the vehicle and clearing of the lanes will be a complex operation.

The road is not expected to re-open till after 8:00pm, as the truck will also need to be extracted.

A detour is open on Paekakariki Hill but is restricted to light vehicles only, with campervans and large trucks unable to use the road.