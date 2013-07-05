 

State Highway 1 north and south of Kaikoura closed until midday after slips, flooding

State Highway 1 north and south of Kaikoura will remain closed today until at least midday after flooding and slips overnight.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.

Poor weather conditions meant the Kaikoura section of SH1 was closed at 5pm last night.

Inland Route 70 was also closed between Mt Lyford and Kaikoura, and along with SH1 will be reassessed by NZ Transport Agency to be reopened at midday.

Motorists wanting to travel to or from Picton, must use the Lewis Pass route.

