State Highway 1 in Waikato re-open after serious crash

A serious crash at Pokeno on State Highway 1 has left three people in hospital this morning.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

A child and two adults have been taken to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital after three fire crews and Police responded to the crash.

St John Ambulance reported that two people had moderate injuries and one was seriously injured.

The Waikato Expressway has reopened after it was earlier closed in both directions after the crash.