State Highway 1 in north Waikato closed in both directions after truck rolls, injuring driver

State Highway 1 has been closed in both directions after a truck rolled in Waikato this afternoon.

The incident occurred just south of Hampton Downs, north Waikato, at 2.45pm.



The truck driver reportedly received minor to moderate injuries.



Southbound traffic have been advised to exit at Hampton Downs to Whangamarino Road, then on to Paddy Road before going back on State Highway 1, NZTA said on Twitter.

The reverse has been advised for northbound traffic.



Diversions are in place at Whangamarino Road and Hall Road.

