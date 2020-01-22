State Highway 1 closed in Waikato after multiple people injured in crash

Part of State Highway 1 in Waikato is expected to be closed for several hours after a crash south of Hamilton today.

The crash was on State Highway 1 near Whites Road, Putaruru. Source: Google Maps

Two cars collided on State Highway 1 near Whites Road, Putaruru, at around 1pm.

Two people are in a critical condition and two are in a moderate condition, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

An ambulance and a rapid response unit are already at the scene, with two more ambulances and a helicopter on their way.

The road is likely to stay shut for the next few hours, police said this afternoon.