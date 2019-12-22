State Highway 1 closed in Horowhenua District as crash injures multiple people

There has been a serious crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 1, Manakau, near Kuku Beach Rd.

State Highway 1 closed in Horowhenua District after a truck crashed into a cemetery. Source: Supplied

St John told 1 NEWS seven people have been injured, six with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries.

Police were notified at 1.55pm.

State Highway 1 is currently blocked and there are significant delays.

An image supplied to 1 NEWS shows a large haulage truck upside down in a cemetery after the crash.