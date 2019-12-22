State Highway 1 closed in Horowhenua District after fatal crash

There has been a fatal crash involving a truck and a car on State Highway 1, Manakau, near Kuku Beach Rd.

State Highway 1 closed in Horowhenua District after a truck crashed into a cemetery. Source: Supplied

NZ Transport Agency has confirmed in a statement the crash was fatal.

St John told 1 NEWS seven people have been injured, six with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries.

The trucking company involved in the incident said in a Facebook post the driver is not injured.

"Initial information from the scene is that our driver has swerved to avoid a car that has crossed the centreline and in doing so has gone over the bank and crashed into a cemetery," the post on Hilton Haulage's page said.

Traffic builds up after a serious crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 1, Manakau, near Kuku Beach Rd. Source: Supplied

Police were notified of the crash at 1.55pm.

State Highway 1 is now open again under stop/go management and there are significant delays.

An image supplied to 1 NEWS shows a large haulage truck upside down in a cemetery after the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Work is underway to restore downed power lines.