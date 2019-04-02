TODAY |

State Highway 1 closed in central North Island due to fallen trees

A significant stretch of State Highway 1 is closed in the central North Island due to fallen trees.

The NZ Transport Agency says State Highway 1 is currently closed between Turangi and Rangipo, just south of Lake Taupo.

Motorists are asked to follow the detour in place or to delay unnecessary travel where possible.

“Motorists travelling south from Turangi should initially head north on State Highway 41 before turning onto State Highway 47, then onto State Highway 46 before re-joining SH1. Motorists heading north should use the same route, in reverse,” Acting Waikato System Manager Rob Campbell said.

Earlier, a fallen tree trapped people in a car, with the incident blocking a road to Hamilton Airport.

The two incidents come as wild weather buffets central and southern New Zealandcausing transport disruption.

