State Highway 1 blocked by fallen tree just north of Auckland

A large tree has fallen on State Highway 1 just north of Auckland, blocking both lanes.

According to the NZ Transport Agency the tree fell near the Top of the Dome, between Warkworth and Wellsford.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS two fire engines were sent to the scene at 3:20pm.

They were not able to move the tree as it was too big, and contractors have been called in.

NZTA warns motorists to expect delays.

Further south in Wellington, wild spring weather has also been causing chaos.

An airborne trampoline has damaged power lines in Stokes Valley and power lines are also damaged in Wainuiomata.

Fire and Emergency NZ are attempting to bring the trampoline down safely. Source: 1 NEWS

MetService warns the squally southerly change is expected to move north, reaching Gisborne by late afternoon.

"Any thunderstorms that occur will be accompanied by brief heavy rain and hail (with snow above 800 metres), and strong, squally southerly winds gusting 90 to 110 km/h for a time, especially about coastal parts of Wellington, Wairarapa, Hawkes Bay and Gisborne," MetService says.

There is also a strong wind watch for Hawke's Bay, the Tararua District and Wairarapa.

Tree fallen on SH1 Dome Valley. Source: Supplied
