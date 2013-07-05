State Highway 1 blocked both ways at Warkworth, north of Auckland, after serious crash

A crash involving a truck and car in north Auckland has left at least one person in critical condition, and blocked State Highway 1 in both directions.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

The accident occurred just south of the town of Warkworth about 11.50am this morning near Cowan Bay Rd, 60 km north of Auckland CBD.

Three people are believed to have injuries, one critical, however the exact nature of all those injuries are yet undetermined, police said in a statement.

A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene of the crash.

Northbound traffic is currently being diverted at Puhoi, while southbound traffic is being diverted at Kaipara Flats Rd.