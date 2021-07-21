State of emergency remains in place in Marlborough for at least another week

The state of local emergency in Marlborough has been extended until Saturday 31 July.

Source: 1 NEWS



Marlborough Mayor John Leggett signed the declaration to extend the state of emergency this morning, saying that this acknowledges the massive impact of last weekend’s storm event on the region and the amount of work still to be done.



“Continuing the state of local emergency ensures we will be best placed with the resources we need to continue our extensive response and recovery exercise in Marlborough,” he said.



“We are also monitoring the forecast regarding a weather event early next week and will continue to liaise with MetService and NIWA for the latest weather information,” Leggett said.

Around 900 residents living in Marlborough's Spring Creek, the Lower Wairau and Tuamarina were evacuated on Saturday after waters breached stop banks.