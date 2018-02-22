State of Emergency lifted for New Plymouth, but boil water notice still in place

The State of Emergency declaration has been lifted in New Plymouth this morning after being in place since Wednesday.

Source: 1 NEWS

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom says, "as of 2am this morning, the final properties impacted by damage to our water pipe now have water".

He also says it is critically important that every resident in the affected area continues to boil all water that will be directly consumed or will be used in the preparation of food.

"Even though we are no longer in a state of emergency, the boil water notice will in place until we have been able to consistently demonstrate the quality of water is up to scratch...it's really important that we all take this notice seriously."

