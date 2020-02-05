TODAY |

State of Emergency for flood-hit Southland to last another week

Source:  1 NEWS

The state of emergency for Southland, including Fiordland, has been extended until February 18.

1 NEWS reporter John McKenzie has this report. Source: 1 NEWS

Severe flooding in the region caused by heavy rain saw a State of Emergency declared last Monday. 

Emergency Management Southland controller Angus McKay said the impact of the floodwaters in many areas in Southland is still being assessed. 

"We have parts of Fiordland that are closed and need to remain so,” said Mr McKay.

The decision was made at a joint committee meeting this morning to keep the state of emergency in place for a further seven days.

Members of all the local councils and other emergency services partners were at the meeting.

“We are working hard to plan the recovery phase and that will happen in due course,” said Mr McKay.

At this stage, a co-ordinated response led by Civil Defence in Southland is still needed.

