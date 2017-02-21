 

State of emergency extended for Port Hills fires

The State of Emergency sparked by the Port Hills fires in Christchurch has been extended, Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel announced today.

The condition covers Christchurch and the Selwyn District, where there is still a "potentially serious situation in the Port Hills" that requires "a significant and coordinated multi-agency response," she said.

Selywn Mayor Sam Broughton and Ms Dalziel came to the decision after receiving advice from the Rural Fire service, NZ Fire service, NZ Police and Civil Defence.

Two cordons have been lifted, allowing some Christchurch residents to return to their properties after a week-long evacuation.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The fire is still being fought on the ground and in the air," Ms Dalziel said.

"The environment remains volatile inside the controlled area."

Ms Dalziel said though the fire is technically "contained" it's not out and large hot spot areas remain.

"There is always the risk that further evacuations could be required," she said.

Residents of 51 properties on Worsleys Rd remain evacuated, as well as one household on Summit Rd, near Gebbies Pass.

From 8am today, 102 households on Kennedys Bush Rd and Hoon Hay Valley Rd were allowed to return home.

Relieved residents at the lifted cordons were warned to be prepared to evacuate again as the area remains "extremely hazardous" with the 35km perimeter of the fire.

Forecast higher temperatures for today added to a risk of flare ups.

They were also warned pets may have received injuries from the blaze, and given pamphlets with advice on how to deal with rodents, smoke damage and insurance claims, among other things.

Civil Defence said in a press release that a lot of people are still dealing with the effects of the fire, with some losing their homes to the fire, others receiving damage to their properties and some going through personal trauma from the incident.

A large area of the 2075 hectare fire remains off limits to the public.

A decision on whether the State of Emergency would continue was brought forward a day so it didn't interfere with the February 22 earthquake anniversary tomorrow, Mayor Dalziel said.

The extension lasts for another week, but will be reviewed on Friday when an agency committee meets to discuss the pending transition to recovery mode.

