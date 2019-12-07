TODAY |

State of Emergency declared in Timaru following flooding

Source:  1 NEWS

A state of Emergency has been declared in Timaru District as ongoing rain has caused flooding.

The Rangitata River in Canterbury. Source: istock.com

The Timaru Distrct Council confirmed the event in a post on Facebook. 

State Highway 1 at the Rangitata Bridge and the State Highway 72 bridge, Dip Road, and Ferry Road in Arundel, and Burnham Road and Badham Road in Rangitata, are now closed.

A State of Emergency has been declared for Timaru district following severe flooding. Source: Facebook / Timaru District Council

The Rangitata River was at one point flowing at around 2140 cumecs at the gorge recorder, Timaru Civil Defence said in a statement.

The flow may reach its highest peak in the last 20 years.

Civil Defence Information Centres are currently being set up in Geraldine and Temuka.

Extreme flows expected later today will increase outflows into areas already hit by flooding, as well as increase the chance of issues developing in other parts of the river.

No diversions are currently in place, but people have been advised to avoid the area.

A map displaying road closures following flooding in the Rangitata and Arundel area. Source: Facebook / Timaru District Council

The extended period of very high flows is expected to significantly increase the risk of further bank erosion and breakout flows, according to Civil Defence.

Landowners with stock in low-lying areas have been advised to shift stock to higher ground as river flow patterns can change quickly.

Communities cut off, power supplies disrupted as severe thunderstorms sweep through West Coast

There are indications of further heavy rainfall in alpine catchments later today and into Sunday.

It comes after slips affected several roads and power supplies were disrupted as severe thunderstorms swept through the West Coast this morning, bringing with it torrential rain and hail to the region.

