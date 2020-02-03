State of emergency declared as heavy rain and flooding slams Milford Sound

A state of emergency has been declared in Milford in response to flooding that has slammed the region, with more heavy rain expected tomorrow morning.

State highway 94 Milford Road is expected to remain closed until tomorrow Source: NZTA

Around 382 people will be staying in Milford Sound overnight as high tides caused flooding, according to Civil Defence.

Everyone in the Milford township is accounted for and will be staying in Milford Sound Piopiotahi for at least the next day because of flooding in the sound and along Milford Road.

Controller Angus McKay says the 382 people in the Milford area are made up of staff and visitors and are either in Mitre Peak Lodge or on the tourist boats. He says they have plenty of food and are safe and warm.

The swollen Cleddau River and high tides caused flooding this morning and staff will be monitoring the expected rainfall and tides throughout today and tomorrow.

State Highway 6 near Fox Glacier was closed overnight due to a slip but was reopened earlier this morning, however Milford Road is expected to remain closed for some days because of slips and flood damage.

MetService says a heavy rain warning is in force as a significant downpour is once again expected for the West Coast tonight.