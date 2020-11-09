TODAY |

State of emergency declared in Napier after torrential rain causes flooding

Source:  1 NEWS

A state of emergency is in place in Napier after torrential rain hit the city yesterday, causing flash floods, slips and power outages.

The state of emergency was declared late last night.

Emergency services have received multiple callouts. Source: Twitter/@NapierinFrame

Homes have been evacuated, schools were shut and thousands of properties are without power in the area after record breaking rainfall yesterday.

According to NIWA, it was the second wettest day on record since records began in 1870, with 237 mm - and counting - since 9am yesterday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received more than 350 calls for assistance, including evacuating elderly residents.

Napier City Council has warned against all but non-essential travel. Source: 1 NEWS

People are being asked to stay home, avoid travel and use less water while networks recover.

In a statement last night, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise warned people to not drive through flooded streets.

"The wake from the floodwaters can cause more damage to people's houses, and this just makes an already difficult situation worse for everyone," she said.

However, an evacuation centre has been set up at Kennedy Park, 11 Storkey Street in Marewa, for Napier residents unable to stay at home or with others. 

"If you feel unsafe at home, please self-evacuate to family and friends first. If you're in urgent need of help because you are in danger, call 111 immediately," Wise said.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for much of the East Coast.

One man used a broom to paddle an inflatable unicorn down his road. Source: Supplied

