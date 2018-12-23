Starved dog who was left for dead to bring in 2019 with loving new family

TODAY |

A dog that was starved and left for dead has made a speedy recovery and will see the new year happy, healthy – and with a new family.

Twelve-month-old Shaq couldn't be happier at his new home in West Auckland.

"He's just grateful from being outside in the elements, being hungry from being worm-ridden and probably being in pain," Shaq's new owner, Jackie Hingston said.

Shaq was found abandoned earlier this year by SPCA officers. He was all skin and bones – and barely alive.

"He was hunched over, exceedingly malnouriched, had no shelter apart from a few leaves off the tree he was tied to and clearly hadn't been cared for," Andrea Midgen, SPCA's chief executive said.

He is one of the thousands of abused animals reported to the shelter every year.

"The number of complaints are on the rise but I actually think it's a good thing because I think people are more aware of what's OK and what's not," Ms Midgen said.

Ms Hingston was looking for a companion for her rescue dog Tonka when she came across Shaq.

"Tonka, unfortunately, didn't like any of the other beautiful dogs but with Shaq, it was meant to be. They just got on like that at first sight," she said.

While Shaq will be well cared for over the holidays, there are many that won’t be.

The SPCA have not ruled out prosecuting Shaq’s previous owners.


Shaq didn’t get off to the best start in life, but he’s one of the lucky ones to find a new home. Source: 1 NEWS
