Startling video shows SH4 in central North Island torn and buckled following slip

Dramatic footage has emerged of a road torn up by a slip in the central North Island.

The clip, posted to Facebook this morning, shows a large stretch of State Highway 4 between Whanganui and Raetihi buckled and warped.

The stretch of road was closed earlier this week by the New Zealand Transport Authority, due to an “underslip” in the area.

The NZTA has brought in geotechnical investigators to determine the cause and its severity, and to help identify what repair work needs to be done.

Damage to SH4 between Whanganui and Raetihi. Source: NZTA

Until they report back, the road will remain closed.

The detour route for light vehicles is via State Highway 1 and Fields Track.