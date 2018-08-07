Startling new images reveal massive damage done to chairlift from Mt Ruapehu avalanche

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the news that nurses have accepted a new offer from District Health Boards, calling it a personally "important and challenging" negotiation.

The latest offer brought the timeline for pay rises forward and strengthened provisions for safe staffing, ending almost a year of negotiations.

Ms Ardern said there had been nine years of "frustration" by nurses and on behalf of patients.

"I am hugely grateful we eventually got to a place where the nurses have accepted the offer."

She said she understood some would think they did not go far enough, however "this is a historic deal".

"It delivers 500 more nurses and introduces new pay steps, it is double what was offered under National and it will see three pay increases for nurses over the next 18 months."

"It acknowledge the value of the work force and the essential services nurses provide and that they deserve a safe working environment."

Earlier today, Ms Ardern said in a statement that New Zealand "nurses are dedicated, caring professionals and deserve decent and safe working conditions".

"While today represents a conclusion of bargaining it also marks the start of a long term programme to rebuild our public health system and the status of the nursing profession," Ms Ardern said.

