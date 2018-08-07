 

Startling new images reveal massive damage done to chairlift from Mt Ruapehu avalanche

1 NEWS
New images have been released which show the major damage done to a chairlift on Mount Ruapehu's Turoa Skifield after a controlled avalanche went wrong on Monday morning.

One image shows the base of the chairlift pole bent at a near right angle due to the force of the avalanche.

A statement released by Accento today says: "Work is now underway fabricating a new tower to replace the damaged one."

Damaged Turoa chairlift. Source: Supplied

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said earlier that routine control measures involve intentionally triggering avalanches when the snow builds up too much in unstable areas.

The damaged chairlift tower needs replacing and will be inoperable for at least one week.

However, there is the possibility a new haul rope will be needed to be imported from Europe, that would take months.

No-one was in the area or injured at the time of the avalanche.

Damaged Turoa chairlift. Source: Supplied
Nurses negotiations 'personally important and challenging' – Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the news that nurses have accepted a new offer from District Health Boards, calling it a personally "important and challenging" negotiation.

The latest offer brought the timeline for pay rises forward and strengthened provisions for safe staffing, ending almost a year of negotiations. 

Ms Ardern said there had been nine years of "frustration" by nurses and on behalf of patients.

"I am hugely grateful we eventually got to a place where the nurses have accepted the offer."

She said she understood some would think they did not go far enough, however "this is a historic deal".

"It delivers 500 more nurses and introduces new pay steps, it is double what was offered under National and it will see three pay increases for nurses over the next 18 months."

"It acknowledge the value of the work force and the essential services nurses provide and that they deserve a safe working environment."

Earlier today, Ms Ardern said in a statement that New Zealand "nurses are dedicated, caring professionals and deserve decent and safe working conditions". 

"While today represents a conclusion of bargaining it also marks the start of a long term programme to rebuild our public health system and the status of the nursing profession," Ms Ardern said. 

Health Minister David Clark commended the union and  DHBs "for finding common ground after such lengthy, and at times, testing negotiations". 

The Prime Minister said there had been nine years of “frustration” for nurses and patients. Source: 1 NEWS
Live: Jacinda Ardern returns to Question Time, set to be quizzed by Simon Bridges

Watch live as the Prime Minister, back from maternity leave, goes head-to-head with National’s leader in Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics