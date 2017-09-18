 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Startling to hilarious: Watch the first TVNZ appearances for Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The most prominent faces of this year’s general election campaign have been constantly sprawled across screens and billboards, but most of them made their first appearances on TVNZ many decades ago.

They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.
Source: 1 NEWS

Compiled in the video above is footage of the first appearance on TVNZ of National leader Bill English, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters and Mana Movement Party leader Hone Harawira.

And while there are glimmers of their future selves and political presence, the four of them cast far more humble figures for the most part.

That is, with the exception of Mr Peters, who wears a customarily loud suit and tie, 1970s style.

Mr English first appeared on TVNZ in 1990 on the program The South Tonight.

Ms Ardern first appeared on 1997 on 1 NEWS as a school student.

Mr Peters first appeared on 1975 on Seven Days.

Mr Harawira first appeared on 1983 on Te Karere.

Related

Politics

Election

00:31
Bill English was asked by Mike Hosking this morning - "If you don't win this Saturday, do you retire or resign?".

'I'm committed to winning' – Bill English grilled on burst pipeline, Pike River and what will happen if he loses
02:21
The Labour leader's campaigning came ahead of a major farmers protest in Morrinsville tomorrow.

Jacinda Ardern in Waikato to soothe farmers' fears
01:19
The New Zealand First Leader said a capital gains tax doesn't work, and that they would oppose such measures.

'It's off the table' - Winston Peters opposes coalition rival Greens in implementing capital gains tax
02:01
He admits joining forces with Kim Dotcom was a mistake, and has learnt from it.

'People in need deserve a champion' – Hone Harawira determined to claim back Te Tai Tokerau

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
Eight taggers wearing masks spray painted the train during a 4.45pm stop yesterday.

Watch: 'Senseless vandalism' - Auckland train passengers stranded as gang of taggers launch blitz attack, deface exterior of carriage

02:30
2
1 NEWS' Political Editor wouldn't let Bill English off the leash over his party's attack ads on Labour.

'You're just out there to scare voters. Are you not proud of your record?': Corin Dann fires off at English as Q+A heats up

00:44
3
Farmers took to the streets of Morrinsville today, making their message heard.

'They're expressing a legitimate point of view' - English asked if National was involved in farmers' protest in Ardern's home town

00:30
4
Aumua was at it again, scoring a great try in Wellington's 55-14 win over Canterbury.

'Unbelievable!' Wellington's Asafo Aumua embarrasses Canterbury's fullback with ridiculous footwork and speed

00:43
5
The former White House press secretary made fun of his infamous inauguration crowd speech during the show's opening.

Watch: Sean Spicer stuns Emmys crowd by rocking up and mocking himself - as reeling Melissa McCarthy tries to suppress grin

01:08
They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.

Startling to hilarious: Watch the first TVNZ appearances for Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira

Watch out for Winston Peters and the 1970's suit.

01:22
Labour surged up in the latest Colmar Brunton Poll, but Jacinda Ardern isn't taking the numbers for granted.

Sign language version of final Leaders' Debate on TVNZ confirmed

TVNZ, in partnership with Deaf Aotearoa, will produce a New Zealand Sign Language interpreted version of the debate.

01:16
The flanker was sent home for personal reasons before the first Bledisloe Cup Test last month.

Kaino, Todd return in All Blacks squad to face Argentina - Beauden Barrett, Retallick and Whitelock rested

Patrick Tuipulotu also makes his return in Steve Hansen's 28-man squad for the trip to Buenos Aires.

00:42
NZ should go after companies not paying their fair share, says Shamubeel Eaqub.

Is NZ a high-taxed country? Economist says 'hell no' and calls for tax crackdown on companies

NZ should go after companies not paying their fair share, says Shamubeel Eaqub.

00:50
Just days out from the election, the Deputy PM says she's never seen people so interested in politics.

'I've never seen people so engaged in politics and policy' - Paula Bennett buzzing about election interest

Just days out from the election, the Deputy PM says she's never seen people so interested in politics.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 