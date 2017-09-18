 

Startling to hilarious: The first TVNZ appearances for Bill, Jacinda, Winston and Hone

The most prominent faces of this year’s general election campaign have been constantly sprawled across screens and billboards, but most of them made their first appearances on TVNZ many decades ago.

They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.
Compiled in the video above is footage of the first appearance on TVNZ of National leader Bill English, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters and Mana Movement Party leader Hone Harawira.

And while there are glimmers of their future selves and political presence, the four of them cast far more humble figures for the most part.

That is, with the exception of Mr Peters, who wears a customarily loud suit and tie, 1970s style.

Mr English first appeared on TVNZ in 1990 on the program The South Tonight.

Ms Ardern first appeared on 1997 on 1 NEWS as a school student.

Mr Peters first appeared on 1975 on Seven Days.

Mr Harawira first appeared on 1983 on Te Karere.

